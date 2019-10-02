Rocky Thompson previews the 2019-2020 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Last year they came to the brink of a championship, but fell three victories short of their goal.

Now Rocky Thompson is hoping his Chicago Wolves team can get just a little farther this season to bring home a Calder Cup championship for the first time since 2008.

The head coach joined Sports Feed on Wednesday just before the team's home opener against Grand Rapids at Allstate Arena on Saturday. That will be their 1,000 home game in team history, and Thompson along with the players hope for more strong support from the fan base as a new season begins.

To watch Rocky's discussion with Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.