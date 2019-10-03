2 juries deliberating in murder trial of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Attorneys have made their closing arguments in the trials of two men charged with murder in the 2015 killing of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was allegedly lured to his death by being promised a juice box.

Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are being tried as co-defendants, and now, after three weeks of arguments, the case is in the hands of two separate juries.

Prosecutors asked jurors Thursday to convict Morgan in the shooting death of Tyshawn Lee. They allege that Morgan and a fellow gang member accused of pulling the trigger, Boone-Doty, carried out the killing because they believed the boy’s father was in a gang that killed Morgan’s brother weeks earlier.

Morgan’s attorneys say he had nothing to do with the killing and that he was targeted by police because he was a gang member whose brother had recently been killed.

For a separate jury, prosecutor Patrick Waller described how Boone-Doty executed Tyshawn with a 40-caliber handgun.

“That word executed really doesn’t do justice to what happened,” he said. “Unfortunately, you got to see what happened to Tyshawn Lee.”

During the three-week trial, jurors had seen graphic photos of the boy’s lifeless body lying on a slab with multiple gunshot wounds at the medical examiner’s office.

The prosecutors argued that over the course of the trial that an abundance of evidence including witness statements, GPS coordinates, DNA and surveillance video all pointed to Boone-Doty.

Boone-Doty’s defense lawyer Danita Ivory acknowledged the exceedingly tragic death of Tyshawn, but argued her client is not ultimately responsible …

“Justice does not mean that you convict the wrong person,” she said.

She argued it was co-defendant Morgan who had the motive, getting revenge for the murder of his brother. She also argued it was Morgan who secured the gun,

“You can have all the sympathy in the world for the family of Tyshawn Lee, but justice doesn’t’ say you convict for the sake of conviction,” she said.

But prosecutors said Boon-Doty is indeed the one who pulled the trigger and must face the consequences.