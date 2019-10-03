Father of former Chicago Mayor Emanuel dies at 92

WILMETTE, Ill. — The father of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel has died.

Dr. Benjamin Emanuel was 92.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Dr. Emanuel was an Israeli immigrant who only had $13 when he immigrated to the United States. He ended up building a pediatric practice and raising power-broker children, including Chicago’s first Jewish mayor.

He and his wife Marsha were longtime Wilmette residents, where the couple raised Rahm and his brothers and sister.

