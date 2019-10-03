Lester Wiltfong looks ahead to the Bears-Raiders London game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For the first time since 2011, the Bears are taking one of their regular season games over to Europe.

This time it's the Raiders that will be their opponent as they make their way to London this Sunday as they play their fifth game of the season.

They'll do so without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is likely out with a shoulder injury suffered in the win over the Vikings on Sunday. Chase Daniel takes the helm of the offense, and with the way the defense has been playing, 17 points should be enough to get the win.

