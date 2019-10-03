Woman, 26, charged in I-57 road rage incident caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police have made an arrest in a case of road rage on Interstate 57.

Sheniqka A. Thomas, 26, of Matteson, is charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property and was cited for improper lane usage, failure to signal and improper parking on the roadway.

Police said Thomas was released from custody after posting bond.

The incident was recorded on a phone in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street around 7 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows the driver of a black car in the center lane swinging a bat while cutting in front of a Hyundai in the left lane. The driver of the black car then gets out, swinging the bat some more. A passenger gets out of the Hyundai and pulls the woman out of the black car. They start to fight, then the woman driving the Hyundai also gets out and jumps into the fray.

No one was seriously hurt, but investigators went public with an appeal for tips.