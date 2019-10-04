× Bears arrive in London to face off against Raiders Sunday

LONDON, Ill. — The Chicago Bears landed in London Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

The team will only spend three days in England’s capital, and will now have a quick turnaround with practice Friday afternoon.

At Halas Hall Thursday, Roquan Smith fully practiced for the second day in a row.

Akiem Hicks was still out with a knee injury, but he did travel with the team. Taylor Gabriel and Ted Larsen did not, and obviously won’t play. Tarik Cohen traveled out of the country for the first time.

The Bears will face off against the Raiders Sunday at 12 p.m. (CST)