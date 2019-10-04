Married couple from Illinois among 4 killed in wrong-way crash in San Francisco

Posted 8:31 AM, October 4, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities said an intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on a San Francisco highway crashed into a cab carrying two passengers, killing everyone — including a married couple from Illinois.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Authorities say 34-year-old Emilie Ross of Hillsborough was behind the wheel.

Ross died along with the taxi driver, 42-year-old Berkant Ramadan Ahmed of San Carlos. Also killed were his passengers, 62-year-old Judson Bergman from Barrington, Illinois, and 57-year-old Mary Miller-Bergman from Chicago.

Bergman was thrown from the taxi.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 101 were closed for nearly seven hours and reopened around 7 a.m.

