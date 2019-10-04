For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny skies ahead after Saturday showers
-
Breezy and warm temperatures with showers
-
Forecast: Showers overnight into Sunday morning, tracking Hurricane Dorian
-
Spell of sunny, warm days continues
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Mostly cloudy with chances of showers
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead
-
Sunshine for much of the weekend, humidity creeps up
-
Cooler weather arrives – and showers too