49-year-old woman shot, killed in North Side double shooting

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after they discovered a woman shot to death Saturday in a North Side apartment.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of N. Ridge Ave. on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived to the apartment, they discovered a 49-year-old woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was also shot in the elbow and was hospitalized in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.