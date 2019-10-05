9-year-old boy injured after Gresham shooting: police

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 21-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala near the 7700 block of South Paulina Street with a 17-year-old boy and the child around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police said an unknown man wearing all black fired several shots toward the car striking the child in the elbow. The man and teen were not injured.

The 21-year-old drove the car to the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue where they called police.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was stabilized.

The gunman ran from the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was taken into custody.