× Brookfield police seek public’s help in disappearance of 53-year-old woman

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Authorities in Brookfield are asking the public’s help for information on the disappearance of a 53-year-old woman.

Erica Thompson was officially listed as a missing person on Tuesday.

Thompson was last seen wearing a black sweater as she left work on September 25.

WGN spoke with Thompson’s son, Michael Russo. Russo said it was unlike her not to go to work or check in with family.

He said Thompson’s back door was found open with the AC running at full blast. The house had moldy dishes in the sink with cat vomit everywhere, Russo said.

He told us the biggest red flag was that his mother’s AC was on full blast and that she keeps a tidy home.

“She pays attention to her bills,” Russo said. “She’s not one to just carelessly leave windows open.”

Thompson’s vehicle is a 2014 dark purple Nissan Juke with Illinois plate #E273380.

Below is a picture of a similar vehicle to Thompson’s. Her son indicated that while purple in the sun, the SUV normally looks faded black or brown on the road.

Police said they have knocked on every door in the surrounding area, checked video footage, utilized several police canines and have been tracking down every lead.

She has not had contact with family or her employer since she went missing. Her three cats were left unattended in the home.

Her son said she’s around 5’8”, has a mix of grey/blonde hair and is a friendly person who loves animals.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Erica Thompson or her vehicle, contact police at 708-244-4862 or email Mcat@mcatpolice.org.