Chicago teachers host ‘art build’ ahead of strike

CHICAGO – The set strike date is still 12 days away, but CTU members geared up Saturday to make sure their message is heard loud and clear.

Chicago teachers hosted an “art build” to prepare picket signs, posters and parachutes ahead of Oct. 17.

A CPS art teacher says the images they created Saturday helps tell the story of what CTU is fighting for.

“Things about nurses, things about librarians and books. Anti-privatization messages, “ Jessica Rosenbaum said. “I just say, ‘Lightfoot, get on the right foot… fair contract now.”

The event brought together volunteers from CTU and SEIU Local 73.

The Rainbow Push Coalition also welcomes CPS and CTU to hear both sides ahead of a potential strike.

“What we’re saying is we want to give each one a platform, an opportunity to share with the community the issues that are at stake,” Jeanette Wilson with Rainbow Push Coalition said. “Then our goal is to, if asked, to help them reach common ground.”

Those discussions between Chicago Public Schools and the unions are ongoing. Whatever the outcome, union members say they’re ready.

"This is all about being prepared, teachers prepare, that’s what we do,” Jessica Rosenbaum said.

Chicago Public Schools say they’re also prepared with plans in place in the event of a strike.