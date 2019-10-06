Bears lose to the Raiders 24-21 in London

LONDON – The Bears only get the chance to play overseas once or twice a decade, so it’s quite a unique experience for the team and their fans.

In 2019, they got one wild game as well. Unfortunately, they also got a loss as well.

After falling behind 17-0, the Bears made a spirited comeback in the second half to get the lead, yet lost it in the fourth quarter. The Raiders would pull out a 24-21 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to send the Bears to 3-2 on the season.

The first 30 minutes might have been the worst in the Nagy era as the team could do nothing either on offense or defense. The offense could pick up just 44 total yards over two quarters, and the defense was uncharacteristically giving up yardage. In the second quarter, they gave up 90 yards on a touchdown drive that was completed when Josh Jacobs ran it in from 12 yards out.

After a Chase Daniel interception, the Raiders got on the board again on a DeAndre Washington three-yard run to make it 14-0. Later in the quarter, they would drive down to the Bears’ 19-yard line before a holding penalty derailed the Raiders’ touchdown chances, forcing them to settle with a field goal to make it 17-0.

Once the third quarter started, the momentum completely changed.

Derek Carr had an ill-advised pitch behind him, and it was recovered by former Raider Kalil Mack at the Oakland 14-yard line. David Montgomery punched it in three plays later to get the Bears on the board.

Daniel and the offense then put together their first long drive of the day, going 89 yards that was aided by a 32-yard reception by Anthony Miller. Allen Robinson would snag the touchdown catch soon after to get Oakland’s lead down to 3. Tarik Cohen put the Bears in position for another score later in the third with a 71-yard punt return. Daniel would then hit Robinson for a 16-yard touchdown to give their Bears their first lead of the game at 21-17.

Then the Raiders offense got back in rhythm and nearly got a touchdown early in the fourth if not for a great play by Sherrick McManis. He stripped the ball from Jacobs at the goal line preventing the Oakland touchdown. But Carr and the offense finished the job on their next drive, going 97-yards for a score, completing it with a Jacobs’ two-yard touchdown run to make it 24-21.

On the Bears’ next drive, Daniel got the team to the Raiders’ 47-yard line before throwing an interception that sealed the game.