Brian Sandalow talks Bears & more on Sunday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - So much for the Raiders being a team still figuring itself out. They came into London and showed themselves to be a team on the rise against the Bears on Sunday.

A near touchdown favorite, Matt Nagy's team struggled in the first half, rallied in the second half, then dropped a lead in the fourth quarter. What looked like a good shot for the victory for the Bears instead turned into a dud that drops them to 3-2 as the bye week arrives.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times appeared on Sports Feed Sunday evening to discuss the contest along with a number of other topics with Josh Frydman. You can watch their entire segment by clicking on the video above or below.