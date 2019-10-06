Jarrett Payton breaks down the Bears loss to the Raiders on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was quite an experience for the Bears and their fans on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in London.

While the stadium and atmosphere were impressive, they'd like to forget what happened on the field on Sunday.

A bad first half performance was recovered by a great third quarter, but the Bears couldn't finish it out against the Raiders, who pulled out a 24-21 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jarrett Payton was in London to see all the action and he appeared on Sports Feed from London to discuss the defeat with Josh Frydman. They discussed what went wrong with the Bears while also talking about the team as they hit the bye week.

You can watch their segments on Sunday's show by clicking the video above or below.