2 men arrested during ‘Joker’ screening at AMC theater in Chicago

Posted 6:21 AM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, October 7, 2019

CHICAGO — Two men were arrested after smoking and causing a disturbance during a screening of the “Joker” movie on Sunday night.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. at AMC River East, 322 East Illinois Street, in Streeterville. Police said officers were called to the movie theater for a report of a “loud disturbance.”

Moviegoers told police that two men were smoking and causing a ruckus during the screening.

Officers arrested two men, both 23-years-old. Charges are pending.

Police said no one was injured.

A similar incident happened in New York on Saturday night, where some moviegoers left a “Joker” screening early when a man allegedly began laughing and applauding the film’s murder scenes.

This comes after security was heightened this weekend at theaters across the country over screenings of the movie. In 2012, a mass shooting at an Aurora, Colorado, movie theater on the opening night of “The Dark Knight Rises” — another Batman movie — left 12 people dead and dozens wounded.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.