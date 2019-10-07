McHenry Sheriff’s Office launches investigation after officer photographed in handicapped spot

Posted 8:54 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00PM, October 7, 2019

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. – An internal investigation was launched Monday night after a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy was photographed using a handicapped spot.

With the pictures taken outside of a Chipotle, it appears the officer was getting lunch. She was photographed returning to her squad car with a Chipotle bag.

The department called her actions “unacceptable behavior that is against our policy and procedures, unless responding to a call.”

They went on to say an internal investigation will be conducted.

A man name Lou West posted the pictures on Facebook Saturday morning, which went viral with over 1,300 shares.

