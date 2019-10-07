Pickpockets targeting CTA riders downtown, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning CTA riders after a string of pickpocket thefts reported over the last month in the Loop.

According to police, the thieves work in pairs and have been targeting people on CTA trains and train platforms.

In a community alert, police said one person creates a diversion, while the other lifts the wallet from a person’s pocket or handbag. Police said the offenders then go to an ATM and withdraw cash from the victim’s debit card accounts, before the bank can deactivate the cards.

The incidents have occurred during the day and evening hours at the locations listed below:

Sept. 19 around 2:47 p.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street

Sept. 23 around 3:30 p.m. in the first blocks of North Dearborn Street and West Jackson Street

Sept. 24 and Oct. 2 around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of South State Street

Sept. 28 around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street

Sept. 30 around 3:30 p.m. and Oct. 1 around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Wabash Ave.

Oct. 2 around 7:30 p.m. in the first block of North Dearborn Street

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.