Trial for 2 CPD officers accused of stealing drugs, cash begins today

CHICAGO — It is the first day of a trial for two Chicago police officers accused of stealing drugs and cash. Xavier Elizondo and David Salgado are in federal court Monday.

They are both indicted with a conspiracy to commit theft, embezzlement and other crimes.

Prosecutors said both officers had informants give false information to judges to get search warrants. According to the indictment, the officers used those warrants to steal money and drugs from those properties.

If convicted, the Elizondo and Salgado face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for the embezzlement charge and five years for the conspiracy charge. Making a false statement to the FBI carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.