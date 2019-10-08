Carey Pinkowski previews the 2019 Chicago Marathon on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Thousands of runners from around the world once again will decend on the Windy City to take to the streets in an test of endurance.

The Chicago Marathon gets going early on Sunday morning, and it's the culmination of a lot of work for race director Carey Pinkowski. He took some time on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming race on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

They discussed a number of aspects of the marathon, the history of the event, along with the impact of the support from the city on those who take the streets for 26.2 miles.

You can watch the full discussion in the video above.