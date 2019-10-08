Extra-alarm fire consumes historic Masonic Temple in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, III — A three-alarm fire broke out Monday night at the historic Masonic Temple in Aurora.

The fire started at the vacant structure, located at 104 South Lincoln Avenue, around 10 p.m. Monday, forcing the closure of several surrounding streets.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to fight the flames coming from the roof and windows of the building.

The fire also caused power outages around the area. As of 5 am. Tuesday, ComEd reported 200 outages in Kane County.

Aurora's Masonic Temple has been around for 95 years but more recently it's been vacant, leading to lots of questions about its future.

The neo-classic style was built by the masons in 1924. The fraternity built the 6- story, 50,000 square-foot structure to have their meetings; featuring two theater-like assembly halls, and a formal ballroom.

It's been on the national register of historic places since 1982 when it was owned by the Masonic Alliance.

According to the Chicago Tribune, it's been sitting empty since 2008, and was already deteriorating with code violations stacking up.

The city of Aurora does not own the building, but city officials have been trying to decide whether to tear it down or renovate, but there was fear it might contain asbestos.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Aurora police said the following roads are closed until further notice:

Lincoln Avenue from Downer Place to Clark Street

Benton Street from Fourth Street to LaSalle Street

Clark Street from Fourth Street to LaSalle Street

This is a developing story. Check back for details.