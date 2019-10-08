Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
Temp drop expected mid-week
-
Big drop in temps set to sweep into Chicagoland
-
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week
-
Mild, comfortable weather returns
-
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Summer weather returns next week
-
Cooler, mild weekend
-
Cooler, dry and mild weekend ahead
-
Storms expected to bring in less humid weather mid-week
-
-
Storms possible as warm week rolls on
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week