St. Charles North football player out of coma after severe brain injury, family says

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A suburban high school football player is hospitalized with a severe brain injury after an on-field injury during a game last week.

Aidan Carlson is a sophomore at St. Charles North High School.

According to the Daily Herald, he was injured during the final play of Friday night's game. The running back and linebacker left the field under his own power, but lost consciousness in the parking lot.

Aidan required emergency neuro-surgery. His uncle said the teen was taken out of a medically induced coma Monday, and was able to wake up on his own.

Aidan remains hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

A GoFundMe page has already raised over $16,000 to help with his medical costs.