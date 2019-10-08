× Titans will sign former Bears kicker Cody Parkey: Report

NASHVILLE – It appears the fall of one kicker who didn’t work out for the Bears will provide an opportunity for another.

Many in Chicago know more about the latter then the former, since his worst moment is still only ten months removed.

Per numerous reports, including the first from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans will sign Cody Parkey to take over their kicking duties on Tuesday.

The team has yet to confirm the move.

Parkey, who missed a potential game-winning field goal in the Wild Card Playoff game against the Eagles in January, will replace Cairo Santos, a former Bears’ kicker from 2017.

He missed four field goal attempts on Sunday for the Titans against the Bills in a 14-7 loss and was promptly released on Monday. Tennessee was Santos’ fifth different team since the start of the 2017 season, which included a two-game midseason stop with the Bears. He made one of the two field goals he attempted and both extra points before a groin injury ended his season.

Santos’ troubles have given Parkey another shot in the NFL after what’s been a terrible 14 months in his career. Signed to a four-year deal with $9 million guaranteed in March of 2018, the kicker hit a career-low 76.7 percent of his field goal attempts while also missing three extra points with the Bears.

That included an infamous game against the Lions in November when he hit the goalpost four times. Parkey recovered to make ten of his final 12 field goal attempts of the regular season and then hit three kicks against the Eagles before his infamous miss in the final seconds.

He then had an ill-fated appearance on the “Today” show a few days after which sealed his fate with the Bears, who officially released him at the start of the new league year. Since then, Parkey had worked out for the Colts, Jets, and Titans, who will now giving him another shot at winning a long-term job in the NFL.