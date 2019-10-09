Chance the Rapper sings, tries vegetables on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

CHICAGO — If you didn’t stay up late Tuesday night, you may have missed Chicago’s Very Own Chance the Rapper on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

The pair sang some of Chance’s biggest songs, including “All Day Long” and “No Problem,” while commuting through downtown Los Angeles.

In between songs, Corden tries to open Chance’s mind about adding vegetables to his diet, which Chance hates. He’ll secretly eat lettuce on his burger, “but that’s it.” Corden has Chance put on a blindfold and guess what vegetables he’s holding or eating before finally letting him have candy and continuing to rap.

They also chatted about famous people they have contact with. Chance, though he can’t call former President Barack Obama directly, said he has a person he can call who will have Obama call him back.

Finally, Chance shares how he would handle getting a subpar verse from one of his collaborators — by telling them it’s amazing, playing “the waiting game” and telling them when the album comes out that the song didn’t make the cut.