City of Chicago releases Inspector General’s report on Laquan McDonald shooting

Jason Van Dyke (left) is charged with murdering Laquan McDonald (right).

CHICAGO — Five years after a Chicago police officer shot and killed Laquan McDonald, the city Inspector General’s report has finally been released.

Read the report here.

During September’s City Council meeting, aldermen approved the release of the 2016 report by Inspector General Joseph Ferguson.

Ferguson’s report was critical of at least 10 officers involved in the McDonald matter and Deputy Chief David McNaughton. McNaughton retired only days before Ferguson’s report was officially delivered.

The initial police report following the shooting cleared officer Jason Van Dyke of any wrongdoing. He was later charged with murder after the dashcam video was released. Van Dyke was convicted, and is currently serving a 6 year and 9 month prison sentence.

