Clemency hearing Wednesday for woman convicted in 1992 double murder case

CHICAGO — A clemency hearing is set Wednesday morning for a Chicago woman who said she's innocent in a 1992 double murder case.

Marilyn Mulero has been behind bars for nearly 30 years, but the Prisoner Review Board hearing could finally lead to her freedom.

Mulero was just 21 in 1992 when she was convicted for a double murder in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Her co-defendant has since confessed to both killings.

Advocates said Mulero was interrogated and threatened for over 20 hours after her arrest by former police detectives Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen.

Their misconduct and tactics have led to multiple exonerations in the past decade. Nineteen convictions have been overturned.

Mulero is assisted by the Illinois Innocence Project and other groups, which note she could soon become the 20th victim of the detectives to be exonerated and the first woman.

She is currently housed at the Logan Correctional Center downstate.