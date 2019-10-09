Cubs fans can write Joe Maddon a thank you note at his restaurant

Posted 12:45 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, October 9, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: Manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Chicago Cubs laughs in the dugout prior to Game 4 of NLDS against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brad Mangin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Cubs fans who want to thank Joe Maddon for his impact on the organization can write him a thank you note, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The staff at Maddon’s Post, located on the corner of Clark and Waveland, put a special mailbox in the restaurant earlier this week.

“We wanted to find a way to allow people to connect with Joe or stay connected to Joe,” Tara Zavagnin, the restaurant’s director of operations, told Paul Sullivan of the Tribune. “I think this hard push on it will exist through the next few days, but in general it’s just a great sentiment. Joe will always have a strong influence on this restaurant.”

Maddon did not get a proper send off with fans at Wrigley, because the Cubs were still in contention during the final home series against the Cardinals.

Post cards from fans began piling up Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ownership said they do not expect the name of the restaurant to change just because Maddon will be in a different uniform next year.

“His name is still on the windows and still on the doors here,” Zavagvin said. “This is still a piece of him. He’ll definitely be back here as much as he can be. Whatever happens these next few months, we’ll see.”

Maddon is heavily rumored to take the Los Angeles Angels job, where he began his coaching career in 1975.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.