Demolition hearing Wednesday for home where 5-year-old AJ Freund was killed

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A hearing is set for Wednesday morning over whether to tear down the home where 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund was beaten to death.

The city of Crystal Lake has filed a complaint saying the home is “dangerous and unsafe,” and would cost $100,000 to bring it up to code.

Among the violations are mold, missing flooring and drywall and garbage and mouse droppings throughout the house.

The home has been in foreclosure.

AJ’s parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham, are charged with their son’s murder.