Kevin Dziepak discusses the Bears at the bye week on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - There are plenty of things for Bears' fans to debate as their team enters the bye week.

There is a bad loss to the Raiders in London that dropped them to 3-2 on the season and continued an up-and-down start to the 2019 season. There are the questions that remain on the offense as it continues to sputter at times in the first five games.

Of course, there is the continued debate of whether Mitchell Trubisky can be what the Bears' hoped he could be, or even a little close to that before the end of the campaign.

Kevin Dziepak of 670 The Score discussed the team on Sports Feed Wednesday evening with Jarrett Payton, talking about a number of those topics above.

