No injuries after stray gunfire strikes Chicago elementary school 

Posted 9:46 PM, October 9, 2019, by

CHICAGO — No one was injured after stray gunfire struck a Roseland elementary school Wednesday afternoon. 

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a call of criminal damage to property at Curtis Elementary School. Part of a bullet came through a third floor window frame and landed on the floor.

Curtis Elementary is a CPS turnaround school that is operated by a non-profit.

WGN received a call from a concerned parent upset she had to hear the news from her grade school child.

 CPS sent a copy of the notification sent to Curtis parents, but the district did not say when it was sent or if it was sent electronically. 

The notification said the following:

“During the school day, a stray bullet hit a window in one of our classrooms. We are extremely grateful that no students or staff members were injured as a result of this incident. We immediately notified the Chicago Police Department and CPS Office of Safety and Security, and they are investigating the situation.”

The incident is under investigation.

