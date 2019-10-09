For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
-
Sunshine continues for a few more days, weekend chill on the way
-
Storms possible as warm week rolls on
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
-
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
Big drop in temps set to sweep into Chicagoland