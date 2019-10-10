$6K reward offered in fatal shooting during party in Round Lake Park

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. — A $6,000 reward is now being offered in the unsolved shooting death of a man during a party in Round Lake Park.

Police said shots were fired into a house in the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive on Sept. 29, where a party was taking place.

Taiveyon Victorian, 20, was fatally shot and three others were injured in the shooting.

According to police, unknown partygoers started to arrive and family members turned them away. A short time later, at least one man arrived and began shooting from the street. He then reportedly moved inside the residence and starting shooting individuals in the kitchen.

Family and friends have put up $5,000 for a reward, and Lake County Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for tips that lead to the killer.