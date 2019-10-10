Chris Willis talks about Red Grange’s impact on football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the NFL celebrates its 100th season, it's a time for a younger generation of fans to learn about those that helped grow the game of football in the early years.

One of those guys has deep roots in Illinois, and his contributions helped to jumpstart the sport to the level to which it enjoys today. That's former University of Illinois and Chicago Bears superstar Red Grange, who was as popular of an athlete as there was in the 20th century.

Chris Willis decided to write an extensive book on his career, and two-and-a-half years culminated with the book "Red Grange: The Life and Legacy of the NFL's First Superstar. He joined Sports Feed on Friday to discuss the work with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and you can hear more about what he learned while writing the book in the video above or below.

To learn more about the book, click here.