David Ross gets his shot to interview for the Cubs’ manager job Thursday: Report

CHICAGO – It’s been five years since he’s had to do this for his club, but Theo Epstein did remember to go after the candidates he’s interested in aggressively and quickly.

He’s done that a week-and-a-half after deciding not to retain Joe Maddon after his contract ran out at the end of the 2019 season when it ended without a playoff appearance.

Last night, WGN cameras captured video of Joe Girardi leaving the Cubs' executive offices at Wrigley Field following an interview for the manager job with team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

He was once a captain of the Cubs and spent ten seasons as manager of the Yankees after one season with the Marlins in 2006. Since not being retained by New York in 2017, Girardi has been a baseball commentator, and currently is on the broadcast for the Astros-Rays American League Division Series.

On Thursday, an even more familiar face will get his chance to pitch the Cubs' front office for the opportunity.

Per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun Times, former catcher and current special assistant David Ross will talk with Epstein and Hoyer about the job on Thurdsay. This would be Ross' first coaching role of his career but he does have a strong knowledge of the core of the team, having played on the Cubs in 2015 and 2016.

Current Cubs' bench coach Mark Loretta interviewed for the position last week while first base coach Will Venable gets his chance to talk with the front office this week. Wittenmyer also reported that Yankees special assistant Carlos Beltran along with Astros bench coach Joe Espada are also potential candidates for the Cubs as well.