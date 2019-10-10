Fire breaks out at Starbucks inside downtown Chicago building

CHICAGO — A fire broke out at a Starbucks inside a building in downtown Chicago.

Fire crews responded to 150 North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Video from the scene taken by Twitter user Michael McKay captures clouds of smoke both inside and outside of the building. According to his tweet, the Starbucks is located on the second-floor of the building.

My building is filled with smoke. The fire department came over our intercom at 12:30 telling us to shelter in place because of a fire in Starbucks on the second floor. I didn’t shelter in place pic.twitter.com/dp9xIARaBg — Michael McKay (@MichaelMcKay716) October 10, 2019

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was struck and no injuries were reported.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.