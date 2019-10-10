No new taxes or fees in Preckwinkle’s new Cook County budget

CHICAGO — Cook County taxpayers will be spared any tax hikes or fee increases, under a new $6.2 billion budget to be unveiled Thursday.

According to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the county faces its smallest deficit since she took office, nine years ago.

The deficit can be closed, in part, by eliminating hundreds of vacant healthcare jobs. Preckwinkle’s staff said patient care will not be compromised by the job cuts, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Preckwinkle is adding 265 positions, with many new jobs in State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office, the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ office. The additional staff will help with processing expungements, pretrial services and address problems of gun violence, the Tribune reports.

Preckwinkle admits, however, the deficit will be higher next year, and even higher the following years.

Preckwinkle’s office is also set to unveil an interactive budget website.