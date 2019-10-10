Officer struck by Chicago police vehicle during pursuit of ‘potential gun offender’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An officer was injured after getting struck by a Chicago police vehicle during the pursuit of a "potential gun offender," according to police.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Drake and Ogden avenues on Thursday. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers were monitoring a funeral when they attempted to engage an armed person.

"After they attempted to stop the vehicle, someone threw a handgun out of the window," Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said.

The sedan they attempted to stop then sped away, with squad cars in pursuit. The driver of the sedan went southbound on Ogden Avenue.

One witness said he saw the car drive by going at least 130 miles per hour.

The silver sedan came to a stop in North Lawndale, where the driver then exited the vehicle and fled. An officer exited his squad car and started chasing after the driver. When the officer entered an alley, he was struck by a Chicago police car.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital with a leg injury in serous condition, but has since been stabilized.

After the incident, two people were arrested, but police are still searching for two more people.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video