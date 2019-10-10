PAWS Chicago expanding to Englewood

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is expanding to the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The city’s largest “no kill” humane organization held its grand opening on Thursday at 65th and Peoria streets. The PAWS Chicago Englewood Outreach Center is located inside St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

The center will give low-income residents access to veterinary care. The new facility will offer, among other things, spay and neuter events, veterinary exams and medical care, a pet food pantry and vaccine clinics.

PAWS calls Englewood a “pet resource desert,” meaning there are no veterinarians, no pet supply stores or other pet-related resources.

Dr. Jesse Navata will be the surgeon on staff.

The PAWS Chicago Englewood Outreach Center is open for various community events in the neighborhood. Any resident who is interested can call 773-217-9113 to register for those services or to learn more.