Surveillance photos released of assault suspects in Lincoln Park home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance pictures of three suspects in a brutal home invasion in Lincoln Park.

Police believe the three men are the suspects who allegedly pushed their way into a woman's apartment building, handcuffed her, taped her mouth, and pointed a gun at her.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of West Fullerton Parkway at the Beachwalk Apartment building. The woman told police there was a knock at her door and when she unlocked it, three men rushed in and attacked her.

The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

A sign at the building entrance reminds residents not to allow entry to people they don't know.

WGN has reached out to the building management company, TLC, but has not heard back.

No one is in custody.

Police released surveillance images Wednesday night from inside and outside the building.

Officials also provided a description of the home invaders: one is described as a black male, 35-45 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing all black clothing. Another is described as a black male with a light skin complexion, 21-28 years-old. He has a thin build and was wearing a white long sleeve shirt. The third is described as a black male, 26-28 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. His hair is shaved on the sides and braided on top. He was wearing a red scarf or hoody with a black coat over it.