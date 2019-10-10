Voters harassed in 13th Ward, Tribune report says

CHICAGO — A race for Chicago alderman may have included the harassing of potential voters.

Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th Ward, was challenged by DePaul University student David Krupa in the last primary.

Quinn challenged Krupa’s petitions by submitting signed affidavits from people agreeing to revoke their signatures.

The Chicago Tribune reports, Quinn campaign workers went to people’s homes and called them, until they agreed to sign.

In the end, the Quinn campaign submitted more than 2600 signatures from people who didn’t sign Krupa’s petition in the first place.

The Tribune reports the Cook County state’s attorney is investigating.

Quinn has not commented.