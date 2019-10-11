1 suspect in Lincoln Park home invasion is a woman, 2 men: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One of the three home invaders who beat and robbed a woman in Lincoln Park is a woman, according to Chicago police.

Police had originally described the assault suspects as three men, but have corrected their statement and said the offenders are two men and one woman.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of West Fullerton Parkway at the Beachwalk Apartment building. The woman told police there was a knock at her door and when she unlocked it, three people rushed in and attacked her.

She said she was handcuffed, beaten, and her mouth taped. The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

No one is in custody.

Police released surveillance images Wednesday night from inside and outside the building. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.