15-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in West Pullman

CHICAGO — A teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk at 124th and Michigan around 9 p.m. Thursday, when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.

The teen was struck on his side and in the head. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The medical examiner has identified the boy as Marshawn France.

No one is in custody.

Area South Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.