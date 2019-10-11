Body of man found washed up on shore near Northerly island, police say

Posted 12:26 PM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, October 11, 2019

CHICAGO — The body of a man was found after being washed up onto the shore near Northerly Island, officials said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a person called 911 after finding the body near the 1500 block of South Lynne White Drive around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, paramedics learned the person in the water was deceased, and police were called.

Police said identification in the victim’s pocket showed he was 24-years-old.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.