Hillary Clinton honored in hometown “Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge” event

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton returned home to Park Ridge Friday, to view a documentary of her life and talk with local students.

A packed house of elementary, middle, and high school students joined Clinton at the Pickwick Theatre to preview the Park Ridge Historical Society's exhibit, the "Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge." The exhibit is set to open in the spring of 2020, and will honor Clinton along with three other women.

A new documentary chronicling Clinton's experiences in Park Ridge also premiered at the event.

Clinton then fielded questions from students and offered some candid views about her 2016 presidential election loss to Donald Trump. She told the students it was evident Russia worked to influence the election and is prepared to do it again.

She also said she was disappointed that Facebook failed to block disinformation from the social network during the race.