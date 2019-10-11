Sen. Sandoval resigns as Transportation Committee chairman; unredacted search warrant released

CHICAGO — Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval has resigned from his position as Transportation Committee chairman the same day an unredacted copy of a search warrant was released.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Tim Anderson Friday, Sandoval (D-Cicero) said, “Pursuant to Senate Rule 3-1(d), effective immediately, I am resigning as Chairperson of the Senate Transportation Committee.”

The 55-year-old state senator was faced with mounting pressure from Gov. JB Pritzker and several other Democrats. Last week, the governor said Sandoval should give up his leadership roles in the senate, and if he doesn’t, he should be removed.

“We must, we must assure the public this work is on the up and up,” Pritzker said. “Corruption and self-dealing will not be tolerated.”

While Sandoval has resigned from one position, it appears he’s hanging onto his role as majority caucus whip for the Democrats and his chairmanship of the Special Committee On Supplier Diversity.

Sandoval did not offer a reason for the resignation in his brisk 24-word resignation letter.

FBI agents raided the state senator’s offices two weeks ago. Agents carried materials in bankers’ boxes and grocery bags out of the Illinois Capitol building.

Also Friday, reporters obtained unredacted copies of federal search warrants executed in late September and Sandoval’s Springfield and Cicero offices as well his home. They revealed a wide-ranging in investigation into lobbying efforts by ComEd, a red light camera vendor in the suburbs and gambling operators. They also indicate their probe is focusing on several communities in Sandoval’s district.

Sandoval has not been charged with wrongdoing.

Earlier this week, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider told WGN Investigates that he founded it shocking more democrats hadn’t called on Sandoval to step aside.

“He’s overseeing a $44 billion road construction project, can you imagine that?” Schneider told WGN Tuesday. “This is a guy who the feds just raided his offices two weeks ago.”

While Pritzker had called on Sandoval to relinquish his leadership posts, Illinois Senate Majority Leader John Cullerton stuck with Sandoval.

A Cullerton spokesperson called the allegations against Sandoval “troubling” but said Tuesday Cullerton would “take appropriate action as developments warrant.”

WGN Investigates highlighted many Democrats’ silence on Sandoval in a report Tuesday.

Sandoval has served in the Senate since 2003, representing a district on Chicago’s southwest side.

Unredacted copy of Martin Sandoval search warrant by WGN Web Desk on Scribd