Street closures for 42nd annual Chicago Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – On Sunday, more than 40,000 people will be running all over the city during the 42nd annual Chicago Marathon.

If your vehicle is on the race route, the city will begin towing vehicles at 1 a.m. Sunday. Vehicles will be ticketed and towed to the nearest auto-pound.

Rolling route closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Closure are already in place in Grant Park for race preparation.

The 26.2 mile race route was extends north to Sheridan Road, west to Damen Avenue and south to 35 Street.

Find the full list of street closures here.

The city encourages racers and spectators to take public transportation to the marathon. Both the CTA and the Metra will add additional service.

Race start times are as follows:

7:20 a.m. – Wheelchair Start (Men)

7:21 a.m. – Wheelchair Start (Women)

7:22 a.m. – Handcycle Start

7:23 a.m. – Athletes with Disabilities Start

7:30 a.m. – Wave 1 Start

8:00 a.m. – Wave 2 Start

8:35 a.m. – Wave 3 Start