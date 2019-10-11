Village of Alsip responds after rat eating cheese at grocery store caught on video

ALSIP, Ill. — The Village of Alsip issued a response after a rat was seen on video eating cheese at a grocery store.

A video was posted on YouTube Wednesday by an account called “FilmMason Productions.” In the description, the person said the rat — who they named Ralph — was seen eating Swiss cheese in the refrigerated deli meat and cheese section of the Alsip Food 4 Less.

“No matter how close I got Ralph fearlessly ignored the camera and proved once and for all why the store is appropriately named, ‘Food 4 Less,’” the post on YouTube said.

On Friday, the village responded on Facebook and said Mayor John Ryan dispatched a building commissioner and health inspector to the store on Thursday. The two inspected the store and spoke to the manager who confirmed the incident occurred on Tuesday.

The mayor visited the Food 4 Less Friday and saw new products being placed on the emptied shelves where the rat was seen, according to the Facebook post.

“The store manager and HR person confirmed the original products were destroyed, the display has been sanitized, pest control was dispatched and the pest control log book is up to date and reflected 2 visits this week to address the vermin issue,” the post said.

Kroger gave a copy of the incident to the Alsip health inspector.

The person who posted the video said they chose to buy chips and dip instead of cheese that day.

It is unclear what happened to Ralph or how he got into the store.