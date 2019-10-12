Authorities: 4 dead, 1 critical following apartment shooting on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Four people are dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

At around 5:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road on a shots fired call.

Chicago fire confirmed five people were shot. Five were shot inside an apartment building. Four people died, three men and one woman, and another woman is in critical condition.

Chicago police said 67-year-old man, a retired construction worker, known to the apartment, shot four people as they were eating inside a residence.

He then went upstairs and shot a woman, who remains in critical condition.

Police said all the victims are in their 40's.

Neighbors in the building said the suspect has had problems with neighbors before. Police say everyone in the building knew the suspect and he is known to have anger problems.

The gunman was reportedly taken into custody.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.