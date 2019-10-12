‘Opt out, say no:’ Protestors against proposed Northbrook marijuana dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Around 50 protestors marched Saturday in Northbrook to speak out against a proposed marijuana dispensary.

With many signs donning the phrase "opt out, just say no," the protestors feel like village officials are not listening to them.

“Listen to the people who live here. Don’t ignore their feeling, their thoughts, “Northbrook resident Haital Bi said. “To protect their kids in the future.”

This summer, Northbrook heard a proposal for the first marijuana dispensary that would be located at the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Skokie Boulevard.

“I’m grateful parent of a recovering addict and I’m all for communities saying no to drugs,” protestor Julie Lock said.

While trustees have moved forward with possible zoning changes to accommodate the dispensary, residents said they feel Northbrook is putting the cart before the horse.

“Right now, this industry is unregulated,” resident Wei Zhang said. “Until we understand the full impact, we don’t think this is a good decision to rush into a dispensary.”

The protestors said other suburbs on the north shore have opted out and so should Northbrook.

Marijuana will be legalized Jan. 1 after it passed the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year.

The next public meeting on this issue is Oct. 22. Protestors said they will be there.